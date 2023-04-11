Jashan-e-Baharan festival to be held in May

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Authority is initiating to promote tourism in the province especially in merged districts, in this regard the Jashan-e-Baharan festival will be held in the first week of May in Orakzai district, said Tourism Authority Spokesman Muhammad Saad on Tuesday.

He said that the Authority is utilizing all available resources to promote tourism in the adjoining districts of the province.

He said that a new tourist spot has been introduced in Orakzai that will promote tourism more in the province.

Saad said that there are many beautiful tourist places in the Orakzai district, adding the Authority will give full attention to promoting it and providing facilities to tourists.

Kalaya, Samana, Golestan Qila, Feroz Khel, Zera and Landok, Nanwar Ghar, Khlawat, Tui Khula Waterfall and Spinkai are many tourist attractions places in district Orakzai, said Saad.

He said that camping pods would be installed for tourists in the Samana area by June 2023.

A plantation campaign with the support of the Pakistan Army and Forest Department would be started soon in these areas, said Saad.

Various tour operators and travel agents were given a visit to Orakzai, Muhammad Saad added.

"Tour guide training workshop will also be held for local youth and a guide map related to Orakzai tourist spots has been prepared and various tourist signboards have also been displayed for tourists".

An information desk for tourists has also been installed in Orakzai, Saad added.

Director General Muhammad Bakhtiar Khan said that the Tourism Authority is taking measures for the promotion of tourism in KP. He said that steps being taken for the promotion of tourism would yield encouraging results.