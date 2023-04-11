Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Jashan-e-Baharan Festival To Be Held In May

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Jashan-e-Baharan festival to be held in May

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Authority is initiating to promote tourism in the province especially in merged districts, in this regard the Jashan-e-Baharan festival will be held in the first week of May in Orakzai district, said Tourism Authority Spokesman Muhammad Saad on Tuesday.

He said that the Authority is utilizing all available resources to promote tourism in the adjoining districts of the province.

He said that a new tourist spot has been introduced in Orakzai that will promote tourism more in the province.

Saad said that there are many beautiful tourist places in the Orakzai district, adding the Authority will give full attention to promoting it and providing facilities to tourists.

Kalaya, Samana, Golestan Qila, Feroz Khel, Zera and Landok, Nanwar Ghar, Khlawat, Tui Khula Waterfall and Spinkai are many tourist attractions places in district Orakzai, said Saad.

He said that camping pods would be installed for tourists in the Samana area by June 2023.

A plantation campaign with the support of the Pakistan Army and Forest Department would be started soon in these areas, said Saad.

Various tour operators and travel agents were given a visit to Orakzai, Muhammad Saad added.

"Tour guide training workshop will also be held for local youth and a guide map related to Orakzai tourist spots has been prepared and various tourist signboards have also been displayed for tourists".

An information desk for tourists has also been installed in Orakzai, Saad added.

Director General Muhammad Bakhtiar Khan said that the Tourism Authority is taking measures for the promotion of tourism in KP. He said that steps being taken for the promotion of tourism would yield encouraging results.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Visit Guide Samana May June All

Recent Stories

Kuwait oil price up to US$86.87 pb

Kuwait oil price up to US$86.87 pb

21 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing Director- ..

UAQ Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing Director-General of Department of Econo ..

21 minutes ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler appoints new Director-General ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler appoints new Director-General of UAQ Municipality

21 minutes ago
 Tadweer, OMV sign MoU to explore joint opportuniti ..

Tadweer, OMV sign MoU to explore joint opportunities in sustainable feedstocks

1 hour ago
 AUS leads critical conversations about future of d ..

AUS leads critical conversations about future of design education

1 hour ago
 Dubai Press Club hosts 8th edition of Emirati Medi ..

Dubai Press Club hosts 8th edition of Emirati Media Forum

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.