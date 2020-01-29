'Jashan-e-Baharan Mela' preparations discussed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani has said that best facilities should be provided to people in upcoming 'Jashan-e-Baharan Mela' scheduled to be held in last week of February.

He said this while presiding over a meeting which discussed the preparations related to 'Jashan-e-Baharan Mela' at Jillani Park on Wednesday.

"All wings of PHA have to play their role to make Clean and Green campaign successful", chairman said.

He said provincial capital would be made role model as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PHA Director General Muzaffar Khan said that preparations regarding 'Jashan-e-Baharan Mela' were in full swing adding that all departments should work together to make it a success.

He said that steps should be taken to educate people about plantation in the Mela.

The DG said that various programmes of 'Jashan-e-Baharan Mela' would provide best entertainment to the people.