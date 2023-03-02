UrduPoint.com

Jashan-e-Baharan Mela To Be Held From March 5 To 12

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2023 | 11:34 PM

Jashan-e-Baharan Mela to be held from March 5 to 12

Jashan-e-Baharan Mela 2023 will be held from March 5 to 12 in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Jashan-e-Baharan Mela 2023 will be held from March 5 to 12 in the provincial capital.

Different events including food Artisan Mela, lighting on main roads, digital journey of Pakistan's creation, Punjab Lok music performance, sports mela, marathon, cyclothon, circus, performance of Arif Lohar, band carnival, Canal mela, mural painting, 'Dastan Goi', Sufi festival, women on wheels, tribute to national heroes, Mehfil-e-Samaa, Mehfil-e-Ghazal are part of Jashan-e-Baharan festival.

Jashan-e-Baharan is a great way to bring people together and provide them best recreation facilities at beginning of colourful spring season.

