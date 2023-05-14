Jashan-e-Baharan 'Orakzai festival' continues to attract crowds of tourists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :A two-day colourful Jashan-e-Baharan festival is underway smoothly in Orakzai tribal district which was gripping the attention of crowds of tourists and promoting tourism in the province.

Officials of the district administration talking to a Private news channel said that local and foreign tourists had come to the valley in large numbers to see and enjoy the unique culture and traditions.

The administration was providing fool-proof security, lighting and transportation to the tourists and local residents so they could celebrate the event in a befitting manner, they added.

A local resident of the area commented that the authority is utilizing all available resources to promote tourism in the adjoining districts of the province through this first ever festival.

There are many beautiful tourist places in the Orakzai district, and the authority was given full attention to promote tourism in the region by providing all facilities, said a foreign tourist while enjoying multiple local games in festival.

The festival is showcasing musical performances, traditional Khattak dance performances, recitals by local poets and a spectacular fireworks displays, said distirct management worker.

This initiative was taken only to promote tourism in the region but also strengthen employment and the local economy, said tourism wing official.

KPCTA official also claimed that we are doing our tremendous job by promoting the tourism industry and taking remarkable steps for the facilitation of tourists visiting the Orakzai district.

Administration in Orakzai trying its best to explored the scenic sites of valley, said a local tourist.

The visitors, including men and children equally are enjoying various events, including jeep race, tent-pegging, karate, horse and camel dances.