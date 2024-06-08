Jashan-e-Baharan Polo Tournament Starts At Astore
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Jashan Baharan Polo Tournament, organised by the District Administration Astore, officially started on Saturday.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Astore, Muhammad Tariq was the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony.
On this occasion, DC Astore said that through sports, they provide an opportunity for people to meet each other and to have fun.
He stressed that during the matches, people should focus all their attention on the game above all kinds of hatred and prejudice.
APP/saf/378
