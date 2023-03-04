UrduPoint.com

Jashan-e-baharan Programmes To Commence Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2023 | 11:27 PM

Jashan-e-baharan programmes to commence today

Jashan-e-baharan programmes will be presented at Lahore Arts Council by the Information & Culture Department from March 5 to 12

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Jashan-e-baharan programmes will be presented at Lahore Arts Council by the Information & Culture Department from March 5 to 12.

Secretary Information & Culture Ali Nawaz Malik informed here on Saturday, the programmes would be presented at Alhamra in connection with the Spring Festival programmes. Prominent artists, singers, poets, painting artists and writers of the country will display the essence of their art. The programmes which will start from March 5th will continue till March 12th. On March 7th, Tahsin Sakina will present Sufi music while on March 8 a women mushaira will be held. It will be presided over by Yasmin Hameed being organized by Sofia Bidar. In the women mushaira Bushra Ejaz, Farhat Zahid, Hamida Shaheen, Mah Nur Rana, Aman Shahzai, Mehreen Salah will participate in the women mushaira.

Saima Kamran, Saima Aftab, Fatima Mehro, Manoor Sultana, Nilufar Afzal, Anafal Rafique will participate.

He said that on International Women's Day, there would be paintings exhibition of female artist in which Maleeha Agha, Rahat Naveed, Shahida Manzoor, Naila Aamir and Shehla Farooq would display their excellence in painting. On 9th March, Shafqat Ali Khan will perform a classical music programmes. On March 10, there will be a comedy show in which Anwar Masood, Sarfaraz Geelani, Zahid Fakhri, Khalid Masood will recite comic poems to the audience and on March 11, a musical gala will be presented

Related Topics

Lahore Music Sofia Bidar March Women From

Recent Stories

Medvedev wins Dubai Duty Free Tennis

Medvedev wins Dubai Duty Free Tennis

27 minutes ago
 9-day Jashan-e-Baharan starts in Faisalabad

9-day Jashan-e-Baharan starts in Faisalabad

18 minutes ago
 Annual flower show 'Evening with Flowers' at Sukku ..

Annual flower show 'Evening with Flowers' at Sukkur IBA University draws big cro ..

18 minutes ago
 Sindh Literature Festival continues

Sindh Literature Festival continues

18 minutes ago
 DIG removes two SHOs for allegedly extorting bribe ..

DIG removes two SHOs for allegedly extorting bribes

18 minutes ago
 Medvedev wins in Dubai for third title in three we ..

Medvedev wins in Dubai for third title in three weeks

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.