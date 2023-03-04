Jashan-e-baharan programmes to commence today

(@FahadShabbir)

Jashan-e-baharan programmes will be presented at Lahore Arts Council by the Information & Culture Department from March 5 to 12

Secretary Information & Culture Ali Nawaz Malik informed here on Saturday, the programmes would be presented at Alhamra in connection with the Spring Festival programmes. Prominent artists, singers, poets, painting artists and writers of the country will display the essence of their art. The programmes which will start from March 5th will continue till March 12th. On March 7th, Tahsin Sakina will present Sufi music while on March 8 a women mushaira will be held. It will be presided over by Yasmin Hameed being organized by Sofia Bidar. In the women mushaira Bushra Ejaz, Farhat Zahid, Hamida Shaheen, Mah Nur Rana, Aman Shahzai, Mehreen Salah will participate in the women mushaira.

Saima Kamran, Saima Aftab, Fatima Mehro, Manoor Sultana, Nilufar Afzal, Anafal Rafique will participate.

He said that on International Women's Day, there would be paintings exhibition of female artist in which Maleeha Agha, Rahat Naveed, Shahida Manzoor, Naila Aamir and Shehla Farooq would display their excellence in painting. On 9th March, Shafqat Ali Khan will perform a classical music programmes. On March 10, there will be a comedy show in which Anwar Masood, Sarfaraz Geelani, Zahid Fakhri, Khalid Masood will recite comic poems to the audience and on March 11, a musical gala will be presented