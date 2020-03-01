Jashan-e-Baharan to be celebrated on March26

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :A week long Jashan-e-Baharan festival would be celebrated from March 26th at Allama Iqbal Park located at Shamsabad Double Road.

Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Asif Mehmood while talking to APP said that all available resources were being utilized to provide a healthy environment to the people.

He said PTI government was making all out efforts to promote cultural and healthy activities for the people.

A flower show, musical gala and other events would be part of the festivities.

A flower arrangement competition would also be held to mark the arrival of spring. The students and housewives would participate in the competition.

On the other hand, Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) would also celebrate Jashan-e-Baharan and various programmes are being designed to mark the occasion.