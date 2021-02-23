Jashan-e-Baharan to be celebrated with full enthusiasm: DG PHA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has planned to celebrate Jashan-e-Baharan (Spring Festival) with full enthusiasm in Faisalabad, said Director General PHA Asima Ejaz Cheema.

Briefing to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali during a meeting on Tuesday, she said that PHA is finalizing arrangements for Jashan-e-Baharan which will comprise of various colorful events including Flower Show, Musical Concert, Cultural programs, etc.

She said that PHA is fully aware of its responsibility and it is rehabilitating and renovating 340 public parks in the city besides planting thousands of plantlets in various green belts and intersections including Hilal-e-Ahmar Chowk, Madni Chowk Samanabad, Sitiana Road Chowk, etc.

She said that a complaint cell has also been established at PHA head office for taking prompt action to redress public complaints while a children library was also established in Jinnah Garden in addition to making beautification of Rakh Branch Canal and functionalization of various fountains.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali also appreciated the performance of Parks & Horticulture Authority and planted a sapling in PHA lawn to inaugurate spring tree plantation campaign.