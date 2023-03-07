UrduPoint.com

Jashan-e-Baharan To Begin On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory is all set to celebrate Jashan-e-Baharan and International Women's Day on Wednesday which will feature colorful events, sports and cultural activities.

The first segment of Jashan-e-Baharan would be a sports gala that would be held at Multipurpose Ground F-6 and will feature Basketball, Lawn Tennis, and Football tournaments to mark International Women's Day.

The vibrant festivities would be organized by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration and Capital Development Authority (CDA) which would continue till March 12 (Sunday).

The week-long activities would include Mazahiya Mushaira, a classic auto show, a Run and Walk Marathon, a Cycling race, and a rally to celebrate Women's Day in different venues of the capital, an ICT spokesperson told APP.

He said that a 10 kilometers long 'Run and Walk' marathon would be organized on March 11 (Saturday) including short color-run activity.

He stated that the marathon would start from Chand Tara chowk, near the Pak-China Friendship centre with free on-spot registration till 8:00 am for the ages of all groups including women.

He said that a classic car show would also be organized on March 11 (3:00 pm) at F-9 Park, citizens would get the opportunity to witness a number of luxury vintage cars including sports, classical, modified cars, and bikes also craft vendor shows and carnival rides for families.

He informed that the Mazahiya Mushaira would be held on March 12 at Citizen Club Capital Development Authority (CDA), F-9 Park which would feature renowned poets including Salman Gillani, Idress Qureshi, Arif and Shehbaz Chuhan.

He stated that Cycling Race and Rally would also be organized on March 12, which would tally at a distance of eight kilometers. The eager participants can register till 8:00 am while the race would start at 9:00 am from the Pak-China Friendship center, he added.

