Jashan-e-Baharan to commence from February 17

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The four-day Jashan-e-Baharan (spring festival) would be inaugurated at Jinnah Gardens, here on February 17, 2023.

Chairing a meeting on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar said that spring festival would comprise of various events for entrainment of the general public. He directed the heads of all departments concerned including educational institutions to complete their arrangements for holding the mega event in a most befitting manner. He said that Jashan-e-Baharan would be celebrated in a grand manner in which targets would be assigned to all departments.

He said that Jhoomar, dance, handicrafts, art and design events, lighting of Rakh Branch Canal, floats in the canal, medical campus and pharmaceutical campus, crafts of special people, pet show, cultural show, cricket, volleyball, Kabaddi matches, musical night, games, painting and other competitions were part of the festival.

He urged all government departments and private educational institutions to carry out their duties responsibly for celebrating Jashan-e-Baharan effectively.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Ali also held an open court outside his office and heard public complaints against various departments. He directed the officers concerned for addressing the complaints on top priority basis.

He warned that negligence in that regard would not be tolerated.

Later, the DC also visited Rakh Branch Canal and directed the staff of Irrigation Department for ensuring de-silting of the canal as early as possible.