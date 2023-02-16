Jashan-e-Baharan to start from 4th March

(@FahadShabbir)

The weeklong Jashan-e-Baharan will start from 4th March 2023 at Iqbal Stadium for entertainment of general public

Chairing a meeting on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar reviewed arrangements of the festival while heads of all district departments and representatives of government and private educational institutions were also present.

The Deputy Commissioner said that according to the vision of Punjab government, Jashan-e-Baharan will be celebrated in a grand manner in which targets are being assigned to all departments.

He said that the mega events of Jashan-e-Baharan will be held at Iqbal Stadium till 11th March where a lot of programs are being organized for entertainment of the citizens.

The meeting was informed that Jhumar Dance, Handicrafts, Art and Design Events, Lighting of Rakh Branch Canal, Floating in Canal, Medical Campus and Pharmaceutical Campus, Crafts of Special People, Pet Show, Cultural Show, cricket, Volleyball, Kabaddi Matches, musical night, games, painting and other competitions are included in the festival.

The DC urged the all government departments and private educational institutions to carry out their duties responsibly to celebrate Jashan-e-Baharan in a most befitting manner.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner visited Govt General Hospital Samanabad and reviewed the health facilities. He checked the machinery and directed for neat and clean environment in the hospital.

He inquired the patients about treatment and medical facilities and said that sudden inspection of health facilities would continue.

The DC also visited District Emergency Operational Center (DEOC) at DC office.

He went to Nishatabad overhead bridge and checked its renovation and lights.

He also presided over a meeting of district polio eradication committee and said that during the anti polio campaign, 0.943 million children up to the age of five years have so far been vaccinated in three days.

He urged the anti polio teams to achieve 100% target of the drive according to the micro plan.