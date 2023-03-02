UrduPoint.com

Jashan E Baharan To Start From March 5

Published March 02, 2023

Jashan e Baharan to start from march 5

Jashan-e-Baharan celebrations will start in the provincial capital from March 5 to 12 under the auspices of Information & Culture department and the district administration

Commissioner Lahore Ch Muhammad Ali Randhawa will supervise activities of the festival including security of different events.

Giving details of the famous spring festival, Addl Secretary I&C Department Ms Nazia Jabeen said that Jashan-e-Baharan was being celebrated at the divisional level, in which various events would be organized by I&C department, district administration, MCL & PHA, Walled City of Lahore Project, Punjab Sports Boards and NCA.

The events include sports, cultural activities, tourism, music, bird and pet show and fireworks, she added and mentioned that canals and main highways in Lahore would be decorated and illuminated tastefully.

She further said that Punjabi folk music performances, Sufi festival, lights and sound show, ghazal festival, painting exhibition, women's mushaira, classical music programme, comedy mushaira, musical gala, Sadhe 14th August and mehfil-e-sama programmes will be held to provide an opportunity to people to enjoy healthy outdoor and indoor recreational activities.

Nazia Jabeen encouraged the citizens to fully enjoy the activities and added that a marathon race and cycling competitions would also be held. Children, women, differently abled persons and athletes would participate in the marathon race.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sahir Ali Baga and other singers will present music shows, she added.

There will also be a mehfil-e-sama and an exhibition of flowers and Chinioti furniture will also be held. On March 8, there will be special events related to International Women's Day while a laser light and sound show will be arranged by WCLA.

Similarly, an attractive cultural floats parade will be held as well while more than seven thousand students will participate in the special torch march to be arranged by the GovtCollege University Lahore.

Additionally, a food mela will also be organized.

