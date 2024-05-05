Open Menu

'Jashan-e-Bahran' To Start At Allama Iqbal Park From May 7

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2024 | 12:50 PM

'Jashan-e-Bahran' to start at Allama Iqbal Park from May 7

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi would organize three-day ‘Jashan-e-Baharan’ from May 7.

According to a PHA spokesperson, all the arrangements were being finalized to organize a three-day Jashan-e-Baharan festival at Allama Iqbal Park, Shamsaabad, Murree Road from May 7.

She said, most of the arrangements had been finalized on the special directives of Director General, PHA, Ahmed Hasan Ranjha.

All available resources would be utilized to provide a healthy entertainment to the citizens, she said adding, the government was making all-out efforts to promote cultural and healthy activities for the people.

She said, efforts would be made to organize a unique festival this year.

The event would provide best recreational facilities to the citizens, she said and informed that PHA would organize different colorful programmes including flowers show, art and crafts exhibition, food festival, fireworks, rangoli, sports festival and a prize distribution program under ‘Jashan-e-Bahran.’

