Jashan-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) event to be held at Governor House: Tessori

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori Wednesday announced that a grand event would be held at the illuminated Governor House to mark 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, and an open house for the public.

He made these remarks while chairing a meeting at the Governor House to review the arrangements for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal. Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail also attended the meeting, along with religious scholars Maulana Kaukab Okarvi, Jameel Rathore, Shahid Ghori, Shabbir Abu Talib, Bilal Saleem Qadri, Maulana Sarwat Ejaz Qadri, Mufti Muhammad Nazir Jan, Ahmed Raza, Maulana Yaqoob Attari, Maulana Adil Attari, Maulana Muhammad Akbar, Muhammad Naveed Abbasi, Abdul Qadir Noorani, and Allama Ashraf, among others.

The meeting assessed the arrangements for processions, gatherings, and rallies scheduled for the auspicious occasion.

The Governor Sindh directed the authorities concerned to ensure cleanliness, security arrangements, and the repair of roads, as well as the drainage of sewage water, ahead of the celebrations.

He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve the people, noting that his appointment as Governor coincided with the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

He emphasized the significance of the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birth as a turning point that dispelled ignorance from the world.

He further highlighted the crucial role played by religious scholars in supporting the government through challenging times, urging the nation to put aside differences and work towards the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Later, speaking to the media, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori mentioned that religious scholars had proposed the idea of public holidays on 11th and 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, a suggestion he plans to discuss with the Federal and provincial governments.

He also announced that a more grandiose stage will be prepared for the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), surpassing even the one that was widely praised on August 14 and September 6.

Governor Sindh proudly stated that it is an honor to lead a life as a devotee of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

In response to a question, the Governor urged Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab to deploy his entire team to focus on repairing roads ahead of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

He also offered his personal involvement, expressing his willingness to stand on the streets if required.