Jashan-e- Eid Milad-un-Nabi To Be Celebrated Officially: Dr Arbab

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 12:10 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Sindh Affairs Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim on Monday said for the first time in history of Pakistan, Jashan-e- Eid Milad-un-Nabi is being celebrated officially and termed Prime Minister Imran Khan as true lover of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

He said the prime minister has announced a 10-day celebrations (Ashrae-i- Rahmatullil Almeen) across the country to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) with religious sanctity and reverence.

He said this while talking to reporters at Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW) conference organized by Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) here at Latifabad.

He was chief guest at the event.

Replying to a question, he said Imran Khan was an honest prime minister and no allegation was levelled against him during his three years term.

He said the provincial government was responsible for the price hike as it had failed to control inflation in the province.

Special prayers were offered for peace, prosperity and development of the country on the occasion. Fateha was also offered for the departed souls of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan and mother of PTI MPA Khuram Sher Zameer.

