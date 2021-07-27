Jashan-e-Ghadir Conference held at Punjab Arts Council

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The Markazi Imam Hussain Council in collaboration with the Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi Tuesday organized a Jashan-e-Ghadir Conference to celebrate the 1432nd anniversary of the proclamation of Wilayat-e-Ali and the Holy Hadith of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The conference was presided over by Central Imam Hussain Council Chairman Dr. Ghazanfar Mehdi.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ghazanfar Mehdi said that two hadiths of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) about Hazrat Ali a s are very important. Firstly, 'I am the city of knowledge and Ali is its door' and secondly, 'Ali is the master of what I am'.

He said that in the light of these hadiths, all the saints consider Hazrat Ali a.s the first Imam of the universe. Allama Ayaz Zaheer Hashmi said that in order to understand the state of Madinah, it is necessary to shed light on the deeds and teachings of Hazrat Ali a s.

The conference was also addressed by Rahbar Trust Chairman Sardar Babar Ali Baloch, Pakistan Azadari Council Chairman Syed Fawad Ali Bukhari, Allama Muhammad Younas, Ghulam Rasool Balti, Syed Zafar Ali, Naeem Akram Qureshi and Director Actors Arts Council Waqar Ahmed.