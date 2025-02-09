Open Menu

Jashan-e-Punjabi Festival Concludes With Grand Celebration Of Punjab’s Cultural Heritage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Jashan-e-Punjabi Festival concludes with grand celebration of Punjab’s cultural heritage

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The three-day Jashan-e-Punjabi Festival at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall, concluded on Sunday with a spectacular tribute to Punjab’s vibrant traditions, music, dance, and art.

The festival drew thousands of locals and international visitors, all eager to experience the spirit of Punjab.

The festival grounds were transformed into a lively cultural hub, with colorful stalls displaying traditional Punjabi art and crafts across the lush-green lawns and halls of Alhamra. The pleasant winter sunshine added to the charm, creating a perfect setting for families, art enthusiasts, and cultural explorers. From folk music and energetic dance performances to thought-provoking discussions and hands-on workshops, the festival offered something for everyone, fostering a sense of joy, unity, and cultural pride.

At the closing ceremony, organisers highlighted the festival’s role in promoting harmony and cultural appreciation. Alhamra Chairman Razi Ahmed described Punjab’s culture as a treasure trove of music, dance, literature, and art, highlighting the importance of preserving the heritage for future generations.

Alhamra Executive Director Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi echoed the sentiments, stating that the festival embodies “a profound vision of cultural cohesion and collective spirit". He praised the Punjab government, organisers, and contributors for their dedication in making the event a success.

As the festival reached its grand conclusion, attendees departed with cherished memories and a deeper appreciation for Punjab’s rich traditions. The final day encapsulated the essence of celebration, as Alhamra’s vibrant lawns became a hub of energy, camaraderie, and artistic expression. The rhythmic beats of the 'dhol' and the soulful melodies of Punjabi folk instruments created an enchanting atmosphere, while children's laughter filled the air.

The closing ceremony was a poignant moment of unity, weaving together heritage, artistry, and shared joy. More than just an event, the Jashan-e-Punjabi Festival was an experience that rekindled cultural pride, strengthened connections, and illuminated the enduring legacy of Punjab’s traditions.

