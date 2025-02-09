- Home
- Pakistan
- Jashan-e-Punjabi Festival concludes with grand celebration of Punjab’s cultural heritage
Jashan-e-Punjabi Festival Concludes With Grand Celebration Of Punjab’s Cultural Heritage
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2025 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The three-day Jashan-e-Punjabi Festival at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall, concluded on Sunday with a spectacular tribute to Punjab’s vibrant traditions, music, dance, and art.
The festival drew thousands of locals and international visitors, all eager to experience the spirit of Punjab.
The festival grounds were transformed into a lively cultural hub, with colorful stalls displaying traditional Punjabi art and crafts across the lush-green lawns and halls of Alhamra. The pleasant winter sunshine added to the charm, creating a perfect setting for families, art enthusiasts, and cultural explorers. From folk music and energetic dance performances to thought-provoking discussions and hands-on workshops, the festival offered something for everyone, fostering a sense of joy, unity, and cultural pride.
At the closing ceremony, organisers highlighted the festival’s role in promoting harmony and cultural appreciation. Alhamra Chairman Razi Ahmed described Punjab’s culture as a treasure trove of music, dance, literature, and art, highlighting the importance of preserving the heritage for future generations.
Alhamra Executive Director Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi echoed the sentiments, stating that the festival embodies “a profound vision of cultural cohesion and collective spirit". He praised the Punjab government, organisers, and contributors for their dedication in making the event a success.
As the festival reached its grand conclusion, attendees departed with cherished memories and a deeper appreciation for Punjab’s rich traditions. The final day encapsulated the essence of celebration, as Alhamra’s vibrant lawns became a hub of energy, camaraderie, and artistic expression. The rhythmic beats of the 'dhol' and the soulful melodies of Punjabi folk instruments created an enchanting atmosphere, while children's laughter filled the air.
The closing ceremony was a poignant moment of unity, weaving together heritage, artistry, and shared joy. More than just an event, the Jashan-e-Punjabi Festival was an experience that rekindled cultural pride, strengthened connections, and illuminated the enduring legacy of Punjab’s traditions.
Recent Stories
Iraq condemns Israeli provocative statements against Saudi Arabia
Dubai welcomes 18.72 million international visitors in 2024, up 9% YoY
American University of Ras Al Khaimah hosts TEDx event
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s centennial celebration
Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financial Innovation Hackathon'
UAE strengthens its global leadership in Artificial Intelligence
SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers competition
Sharjah named official Guest of Honour at 30th RIBF
RTA enhances traffic flow at 50 locations across Dubai in 2024
UAE Cabinet approves reconstitution of Board of Directors of Securities and Comm ..
Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on 27 February to discuss Palestinian develo ..
DEWA adopts cubic metre as unit to measure water consumption
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jashan-e-Punjabi Festival concludes with grand celebration of Punjab’s cultural heritage2 minutes ago
-
Role of Maritime security increased in globalization era: Khawaja Asif2 minutes ago
-
Man held for killing nephew2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Government announces development program2 minutes ago
-
ANP to exhibit political strength on Bacha Khan's death anniversary2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits DHQ Hospital Khanewal12 minutes ago
-
Saleem Memon for resolving traders issues at earliest12 minutes ago
-
PMYP chairman reaffirms govt commitment to quality education22 minutes ago
-
President Zardari leaves for Lisbon to condole over death of Prince Karim Agha Khan22 minutes ago
-
SRSC challans 44 vehicles, arrests one driver22 minutes ago
-
Snowless winter: Whopping plantation vital to combat rising temperature, desertification22 minutes ago
-
United Group sweeps Mirpur-AJK DBA elections 2025-2622 minutes ago