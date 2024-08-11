Jashan-i-Azadi Stalls Attract Buyers
Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) As the countdown has started for the celebration of Independence Day, falling on August 14, a large number of stalls displaying national flags, bunting, dresses and other accessories of the capital city are attracting buyers.
A large number of patriotic youngsters especially children can be seen around these stalls daily for buying flags, bunting, badges and Jashan-i-Azadi dresses to finalize their preparations.
While to keep the interest of kids intact in these celebrations, the flag-coloured toys are also on display for the attraction.
“The stalls carrying green and white coloured Jashan-i-Azadi accessories set up at different nook and corners have not only added a charm to the beauty of the capital but revived a patriotic spirit among the citizens”, Shahzad Malik, a government employee said.
“I have visited different Jashan-i-Azadi stalls with my children today to buy them flags, buntings and other stuff of their interest, taking advantage of the pleasant weather”, he said while talking to APP.
The capital has worn a green and white look with several Jashan-i-Azadi stalls as well as decorated vehicles with flags plying on different roads.
A working woman, Farhat Jabeen said, “We should not only make our children buy flags, bunting and other accessories to celebrate this day but educate them about the historical struggle of our national heroes and workers of Pakistan Movement for the creation of Pakistan and how they can contribute to make this country a better place”.
She said the idea of tree plantation on August 14 will make this day more purposeful and contribute to reducing environmental hazards being faced by the country due to climate change.
A roadside stall holder, Tahir Khan said, “The occasion of Independence Day gives us the opportunity to earn a handsome amount through selling flag-coloured items.
Most of our customers are youth and children who buy these things to decorate their vehicles and homes.” This year too, vendors like me are expecting good sales as youth looks enthusiastic to prepare for Independence Day celebrations and then posting selfies on social media, he said.
“On the demand of customers, I have displayed good variety of Jashan-i-Azadi dresses for kids as majority like to wear green and white clothes on the day”, he continued.
Every year on Independence Day, youth and children express more excitement toward celebrating this important occasion and their motivation comes through the variety of stalls displaying unique items to attract them.
“I bought buntings and flags to decorate my home and car as well as shirt, pin badge, glasses and mask to wear on the Independence Day while my little sister has just bought a toy”, Shahwaiz, a nine-year-old said.
“I have not shown my stuff to my friends so that I can have a unique look on the day which no one imitate”, he said.
Independence Day is celebrated on August 14 by the nation every year through showing great zeal and enthusiasm.
The public and private departments have planned to arrange a number of activities including seminars, conferences, competitions, dialogues and other activities while paying tributes to the national heroes and highlighting their sacrifices for the creation of the country.
Other activities including horse dances, patriotic songs, musical nights, circus shows, fireworks and bands playing the national anthem are also part of the festivity.
The main buildings of the Federal capital, like other parts of the country, will be illuminated on the occasion of Independence Day.
