Jashin e Azadi grand firework show on August 13 midnight at Karnal Sher stadium: DC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) A grand fireworks and musical event will be held at Karnal Sher Khan Stadium in Peshawar at midnight on August 13 as part of the Pakistan Day celebrations.

According to a statement issued by the office of the Commissioner Peshawar Division, a spectacular fireworks and music show has been organized at Sher Khan Stadium, Peshawar, at 12 AM on Wednesday, August 13, in celebration of Pakistan Day.

The public can attend the event with their families through free entry by registration.

Eight locations have been designated for free registration, which will begin on Saturday, August 9. These locations include Hayatabad sports Complex, University of Peshawar, FG Public school (Girls), Stadium Road, Peshawar,.Kabeer Medical College, Peshawar, City University, Peshawar, Askari 6, Nasir Bagh Road, Cantt Facilitation Center, Peshawar and GRP.