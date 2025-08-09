Jashn-e-Azaadi And Ma'araka-e-Haq Celebrations Continue In Full Swing Across Karachi
Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2025 | 11:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Following the directives of Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi, celebrations of Jashn-e-Azaadi and Ma'araka-e-Haq are underway in all districts under the supervision of Deputy Commissioners. Deputy Commissioners are busy organizing events, including decorating buildings and roads, tree plantation drives, and flag-hoisting ceremonies.
In Central and West districts, the Education Department collaborated with Deputy Commissioners to hold speech and painting competitions among schoolchildren on themes such as national songs, Pakistan's history, and education and development. A tableau on national objectives was also presented.
In District Central, the historic Nazimabad library, "Ghalib Library" was decorated by the district administration. In District Malir, flags were hoisted at various schools, hospitals, police stations, parks, roads, mosques, and other locations.
Deputy Commissioner Saleemullah Odo instructed all Assistant Commissioners in the district to organize Jashn-e-Azaadi and Maaraka-e-Haq programs with community participation, particularly focusing on tree plantation drives in schools and hospitals. He said that 5,000 plants would be planted during the Jashne Azadi Tree plantation campaign
Deputy Commissioner Saleemullah Odo himself planted trees along with children and teachers. ADC-I Naeem Sohto and others participated in the tree plantation drive.
According to Deputy Commissioner West Zulfikar Memon, competitions in traditional crafts and painting were held in schools located in Frontier Colony, Orangi, Hassan Goth, Mangho Pir Khadha, and New Happy Garden, and an exhibition of handicrafts and artwork was organized .
