Jashn-e-Azadi Ceremony Held At DMC
Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2025 | 04:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) In order to mark Jashn-e-Azadi celebrations, a ceremony was held at Divisional Model College Faisalabad on Friday.
Commissioner Maryam Khan was chief guest on the occasion. College Principal, teachers and students were also present.
The Commissioner inaugurates the first-ever pre-nursery class in the college.
The spring tree plantation campaign was also launched by planting a sapling in the courtyard of the premises.
During the ceremony, students presented national songs, tableaus and also delivered speeches on Independence Day.
The Commissioner Maryam Khan said that on the instructions of the Punjab government, Independence Day celebrations are ongoing across the division from August 01. This year's Independence Day celebrations have been attributed to Operation Bunyan Al-Marsoos, she said.
Recent Stories
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team inspects progress on ‘Lifeline Water Supply ..
HomeNet Pakistan, with SMEDA organises a policy dialogue women empowerment
'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as deadline for students to accept ..
Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Au ..
Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Design and Magnetic Wireless Char ..
Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in advertising
World Robot Conference opens in Beijing
Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesia
Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Indian attacks against Pakistan
Relief for electricity consumers as protected units likely to increase from 200 ..
Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahore flyover
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks 1st in Middle East, 8th globally in 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays glowing tribute to hero of the Battle of Lakshmipur Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed2 minutes ago
-
Jashn-e-Azadi ceremony held at DMC2 minutes ago
-
LUMHS organizes sports and cultural events to mark ‘Maraka-e-Haq’ and independence day3 minutes ago
-
Independence Say celebrations: MAC organises art exhibition12 minutes ago
-
RD Ombudsman’s Office, Ali Akbar visits educational institutions12 minutes ago
-
Dr. Allama Iqbal’s Allabad address laid foundation of Pakistan: Dr. Yunus Khan12 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti reaffirms commitment of equal development of all districts, youth empowerment12 minutes ago
-
CM orders acceleration of water supply projects in Gwadar12 minutes ago
-
Pharmacy sealed, drugs recovered13 minutes ago
-
Sports Ministry celebrated festival week in Larkana with connection of indepence day22 minutes ago
-
SABS University Hosts ‘Azadi Poster Exhibition’22 minutes ago
-
PHA directed to complete beautification plan ahead of Jashn-e-Azadi22 minutes ago