Jashn-e-Azadi ceremony held at DMC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) In order to mark Jashn-e-Azadi celebrations, a ceremony was held at Divisional Model College Faisalabad on Friday.

Commissioner Maryam Khan was chief guest on the occasion. College Principal, teachers and students were also present.

The Commissioner inaugurates the first-ever pre-nursery class in the college.

The spring tree plantation campaign was also launched by planting a sapling in the courtyard of the premises.

During the ceremony, students presented national songs, tableaus and also delivered speeches on Independence Day.

The Commissioner Maryam Khan said that on the instructions of the Punjab government, Independence Day celebrations are ongoing across the division from August 01. This year's Independence Day celebrations have been attributed to Operation Bunyan Al-Marsoos, she said.