Jashn-e-Azadi Cycle Rally Held

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2023 | 05:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :A cycle rally was held to mark Jashn-e-Azadi under the aegis of the Sports Department, here on Friday.

The rally started from Abdullahpur Chowk and culminated at Gatwala.

Over 150 cyclists including sports cyclists participated in the rally.

In ordinary cycling, Muhammad Asif, Waqas and Akmal Shahzad stood first, second and third, respectively, while in sports cycling, Rana Zeeshan of WAPDA stood first, Ahsan Abbas of WAPDA second and Moazam Junior third.

The chief guest, Haji Javed Sattar, divisional president cycling association, distributed cash prizes, trophies and certificates among winners.

