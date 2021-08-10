UrduPoint.com

Jashn-e-Azadi Games Competitions Held In Central Jail

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Competitions in different games were held in central jail here to mark the 74th Jashn-e-Azadi, here on Tuesday.

The inmates took part in football, kabaddi, volleyball competitions as well as in speech and quiz contests with enthusiasm.

Superintendent Jail Chaudary Asgar Ali was the chief guest, who distributed prizes among the winners.

He also announced remission in punishment of the prisoners.

