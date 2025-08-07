Open Menu

Jashn-e-Azadi Kabaddi Series Announced

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Jashn-e-Azadi Kabaddi series announced

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The divisional sports department in collaboration with divisional kabaddi association announced Jashn-e-Azadi Kabaddi series and match schedules.

According to Tayyab Gillan, the first match will be played in Chak No 47-JB, Mansoor on August 8.

The other matches will be played at 86-GB Garala on August 10, Chak No 84-JB Sir Shamir on August 13, Chak No 8-JB Panjgarain on August 14, Chak No 208/R-B on August 15, Chak No 75/R-B Lohkey on August 16, Chak No 40-GB Satiana on August 18, Chak No 52-JB Mulanpur and Chak No 188/R-B Nuleywala on August 22.

Meanwhile, a Kabaddi match in connection with defense day will be played in Chak No 209/R-B on September 6.

Recent Stories

Fatima bint Mubarak approves structure of Supreme ..

Fatima bint Mubarak approves structure of Supreme Committee for Fatima Bint Muba ..

34 minutes ago
 BRIDGE official visit to Seoul strengthens UAE-Sou ..

BRIDGE official visit to Seoul strengthens UAE-South Korea media, tech collabora ..

35 minutes ago
 National Space Academy partners with EDGE to launc ..

National Space Academy partners with EDGE to launch space mission, satellite eng ..

1 hour ago
 Emerge, Emirates Development Bank to collaborate o ..

Emerge, Emirates Development Bank to collaborate on developing, financing solar ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in Augus ..

Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in August due to Independence Day, Che ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2 ..

Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2028 Olympic cricket event

2 hours ago
UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on in ..

UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on international community to inten ..

2 hours ago
 ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trad ..

ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trading member

2 hours ago
 Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli air ..

Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes during past 24 hours

2 hours ago
 Tri-nation T20 series 2025: Pakistan, Afghanistan ..

Tri-nation T20 series 2025: Pakistan, Afghanistan fans to be seated separately a ..

2 hours ago
 PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 schedule; registration b ..

PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 schedule; registration begins August 8

2 hours ago
 Department of Energy deploys first vertical LPG ta ..

Department of Energy deploys first vertical LPG tank system for food establishme ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan