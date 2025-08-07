Jashn-e-Azadi Kabaddi series announced

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The divisional sports department in collaboration with divisional kabaddi association announced Jashn-e-Azadi Kabaddi series and match schedules.

According to Tayyab Gillan, the first match will be played in Chak No 47-JB, Mansoor on August 8.

The other matches will be played at 86-GB Garala on August 10, Chak No 84-JB Sir Shamir on August 13, Chak No 8-JB Panjgarain on August 14, Chak No 208/R-B on August 15, Chak No 75/R-B Lohkey on August 16, Chak No 40-GB Satiana on August 18, Chak No 52-JB Mulanpur and Chak No 188/R-B Nuleywala on August 22.

Meanwhile, a Kabaddi match in connection with defense day will be played in Chak No 209/R-B on September 6.