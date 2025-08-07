(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Jashn-e-Azadi - Ma'rka-e-Haq celebrations are in full swing in the city. Deputy Commissioners in different areas held flag-hoisting ceremonies, conducted sports competitions with schoolchildren, organized rallies, and carried out tree plantation drives.

According to Deputy Commissioner Malir, Saleemullah Odo, Jashn-e-Azaadi and Ma'rka-e-Haq celebrations were held in various subdivisions of the district.

In Bin Qasim Sub-Division, a flag-hoisting ceremony was held in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, with large community participation.

In Shah Mureed Sub-Division, a flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Government Boys school in Haji Sain Rakhio Jokhio, where schoolchildren participated and later held a rally.

In Murad Memon Sub-Division, an Azaadi March was held at Government Secondary School in Konkar Village, with children and others participating, followed by a rally.