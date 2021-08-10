Jashn-e-Azadi: PHA to distribute free saplings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General (DG) Asima Ejaz Cheema Tuesday said that free-of-cost saplings would be distributed among the public in connection with the Jashn-e-Azadi, being celebrated on Aug 14.

Talking to the media in her office, she said that the PHA had evolved a comprehensive strategy to celebrate Jashn-e-Azadi by planting maximum saplings in green belts, parks and other available spaces in the city. For the purpose, the PHA would also provide free saplings to citizens on the Independence Day.

She said the PHA had planned planting one lakh saplings in Faisalabad during August, and for the purpose, the authority had started plantation drive from August 10 by planting 15,000 saplings in the city in one day including 7,000 at Sammundri Road alone.