Jashn-e-Azadi Picks Momentum In City

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 03:11 PM

The preparations, to celebrate the Independence Day on August 14 with national zeal, gained momentum in the city which is dotted with myriad makeshift stands and kiosks selling decorative material being bought enthusiastically by citizens,especially children and yout

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The preparations, to celebrate the Independence Day on August 14 with national zeal, gained momentum in the city which is dotted with myriad makeshift stands and kiosks selling decorative material being bought enthusiastically by citizens,especially children and youth.

All the eight bazaars of clock tower chowk, especially Ameenpur Bazaar, Jhang bazaar and Bohawana Bazaar, book shops,and markets in others parts of the city were flooded with decorative material including badges, stickers, children caps, flags of various sizes, green and white shirts, portraits of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Iqbal and other national heroes.

The national flags, available in various sizes, were being sold for Rs 100 and higher, depending upon their size and quality.

An elderly citizen, Iqbal Mustafa about 90 years of age, while talking to this scribe recollected that Pakistan came into being after a long struggle and lots of precious sacrifices. "We should not forget the sacrifices of our elders and work hard for sovereignty and stability of our homeland".

