'Jashn-e-Azadi' programmes chalked out

(@FahadShabbir)

The district administration has chalked out various programmes for celebrating the Jashn-e-Azadi in befitting manner with national fervor and enthusiasm on August 14

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) -:The district administration has chalked out various programmes for celebrating the Jashn-e-Azadi in befitting manner with national fervor and enthusiasm on August 14.

While presiding over a meeting,Deputy Commissioner Tariq Khan Niazi directed for making arrangement for central ceremony of 'Flag Hoisting', distribution of sweets and fruits among inmates in jails, patients in hospitals and welfare institutes.

All towns, teshils of the district and Faisalabad city will be decorated with banners, steamers, and posters inscribed with different slogans of Independence of Pakistan.

Walks, seminars and speech competitions will be held at schools,colleges and university level Independence Day.

Faisalabad Arts council would organize stage play,poetic symposium, singing competition while district sports committee would hold games contests during August.

The district administration would laid floral wreaths on monuments of martyrs of Pakistan Army, Police and tehreek-e-Azadi.