Jashn-e-baharan festival from March 15

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) : Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) would organise a week long Jashn-e-baharan event here from March 15 onwards to mark the advent of spring.

According to official source, preparations were in full swing to organise fireworks display, flowers show, canal mela, poetic recitation, paintings competitions and other programmes for the festive event.

A musical concert would be held at D-ground, whereas Rakh branch canal from Rafhan Bridge to Kashmir Bridge will be illuminated with colorful lights.

Different floats highlighting cultural milieu of the country would be prepared by students of schools, colleges and universities and placed in the canal .