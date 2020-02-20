Jashn-e-Baharan Mela to start on Feb 23

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani said on Thursday that all preparation in connection with coming 'Jashn-e-Baharan Mela' had been completed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani said on Thursday that all preparation in connection with coming 'Jashn-e-Baharan Mela' had been completed.

He said this while talking to media at Jillani Park. He said that PHA would organize different colourful programmes to celebrate 'Jashn-e-Baharan Mela' in vigorous manner.

Yasir Gillani said that the Mela would provide best recreational facilities to the people. He said, " The Jashn-e-Baharan Mela would kick off on February 23, with a dog show.

" PHA would arrange more than 15 programmes in the Mela.

PHA Director Genral Muzaffar Khan briefing about the schedule of the Mela said that it would continue till the first week of April.

PHA Additional Director General Tariq Ali Basra said that plantation in spring had been initiated by planting 50000 rose plants on canal road. He said that during spring PHA in collaboration withTelenor would decorate the canal with colourful lights. He said that PHA was in touch with publicand private departments to make plantation campaign a success.