Jashn-e-Baharan On March 17-20

Wed 11th March 2020 | 05:50 PM

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) : A meeting, presided over by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, decided here on Wednesday that Jashn-e-Baharan (Spring Festival) would be celebrated from March 17 to 20.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Shahid Abbas Joya and officers of Health, education, Information, Police, Traffic Police, Social Welfare, Livestock, Agriculture, Civil Defence, sports, Rescue-1122 and other departments.

The meeting decided that the city would be decorated during the Jashn and colourful programmes would be part of the event.

The meeting directed officers of different departments to finalise arrangements.

The deputy commissioner said that the objective of holding such events was to create awareness regarding progress in different sectors and provide the citizens with chances to exhibit their skills and art. He ordered for proper cleanliness and foolproof security of all events of Jashn-e-Baharan.

The ADC(G) said the main function of Jashn would be held at Mai Heer Stadium and some events would be held at Jinnah Hall.

