Jashn-e-Baharan Preparations Underway In Jhang
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 11:56 PM
A meeting was held on Monday to review arrangements for the upcoming Jashn-e-Baharan festival in Jhang, presided over by Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhinder
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) A meeting was held on Monday to review arrangements for the upcoming Jashn-e-Baharan festival in Jhang, presided over by Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhinder.
According to the details, the event will be organized under the auspices of the Zila Council Jhang, with various programs scheduled to take place at Mai Heer Stadium.
Tent pegging, horse dances, Kabaddi, cricket, floral exhibition and other colorful programs are major aspects of this festival.
Chief Officer of Zila Council Muhammad Akram Bharwana while exclusively talking to APP, emphasized the importance of completing all recreational facilities at Mai Heer Stadium before the festival. He also stressed the need for cleanliness and foolproof security.
APP/dba/378
