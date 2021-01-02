Jashn-e-Gwadar organized to celebrate new year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GWADAR, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration organized Jashn-e-Gwadar to celebrate New Year and to promote diverse and rich culture of the area giving a healthy recreational activity to natives.

People of Gwadar have enthusiastically celebrated the event and reached the shores of Padizar to celebrate the New Year in a dignified and unique manner.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gwadar Major (retd) Abdul Kabeer Zarkon also took part in teh event and shared greetings with people Addressing on the occasion, he said Gwadar's peace and development was becoming a symbol of prosperity.

The DC has also awarded certificates to encourage artists and distributed prizes among the organizers.

He said sun of the New Year on the coast of Gwadar gave a new message of life to citizens with new hopes for peace and development.

The Deputy Commissioner also visited the mobile library set up by the district administration on the shores of Gwadar.

A large number of people participated in the event and amused with the different activities.