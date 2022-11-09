UrduPoint.com

Jashn-e-Khudi Celebrated At Alhamra To Mark Iqbal Day

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2022 | 11:26 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Information and Culture Department organised a festival 'Jashn-e-Khudi' in connection with Iqbal Day at the Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall, here on Wednesday.

The festival was a joint presentation of Lahore Art Council (LAC) and Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL).

Commissioner Lahore Amir Jan, Secretary Information & Culture Asif Bilal Lodhi, Alhamra Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi and other participated in the festival.

On this occasion, Commissioner Lahore Amir Jan said that today there was a need to revisit the thought of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal. He said, "We should forge unity among our ranks in the light of Allama Iqbal's philosophy." He added that Allama Muhammad Iqbal, by presenting the concept of Pakistan, paved the way for a separate homeland for the Muslims of sub-continent , and also gave a new dimension and encouragement to the entire Muslim Ummah.

Secretary Information & Culture Asif Bilal Lodhi said that young generation should study and understand the spirit of self-reliance of Dr.

Allama Muhammad Iqbal and create qualities like 'Shaheen' (eagle) in themselves.

Alhamra Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that Dr. Allama Iqbal through his thought-provoking poetry awakened the Muslims of the subcontinent from deep slumber and gave the concept of a separate homeland.

The festival included Kalam-e-Iqbal by renowned singers Tarannum Naaz and Sara Raza Khan, Qawwali by famous Qawwal Nadeem Jameel Khan and group, the actor and writer Adeel Hashmi who presented 'Shikwa, Jawab-e-Shikwa'. 'Raqs-e-Khudhi' and a live painting competition were also presented.

In the painting contest, the winners got the cash prizes of Rs 30,000, 25,000 and 15,000, respectively, for the first three positions. Students from Alhamra academy of Performing Arts also participated in the contest.

