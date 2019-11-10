Jashn-e-Milad celebrated

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) ::Jashn-e-Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW), the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) was celebrated here on Sunday with full religious zeal and zest.

The day started with special prayers and Durood-o-Salaam after Fajr prayer in all Mosques of the city. More than 170 Milad processions emerged from various parts of the city.

The main procession in the city was taken out from Darbar Muhaddis-e-Azam Pakistan, Hazrat Abu Al-Fazal Allama Muhammad Sardar Ahmad Qadri Rizvi at Markazi Rizvi Masjid Jhang bazaar.

The participants riding on profusely decorated vehicles including cycles, motorcycles, rickshaws, scooters, cars, jeeps, wagons, coasters, mini loaders, buses and trucks paraded on various city roads. Some of the participants also wore Arabic dress and rode on decorated horses and camels.

The small processions were also taken out from various parts of the city, which joined the main procession and marched up to Clock Tower chowk where Markazi Milad Committee staged a big public gathering to celebrate Jashn-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW).

A large number of people belonging to all walks of life including lawyers, doctors, journalists, traders, industrialists, businessmen and public servants, etc. thronged at Clock Tower chowk on Jashn-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW)).

Religious scholars addressed the participants and highlighted Uswa-e-Hasana, urging the Muslims to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) for a successful life in this world and hereafter.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Muhammad Ali unfurled the flag and cut Milad cake having weight of 63 Pounds at Clock Tower chowk.

Philanthropists also arranged Langar (free food) on the routes of the Milad processions.