Jashn-e-Milad Celebrated In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Jashn-e-Milad celebrated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Jashn-e-Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH), the birthday of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was celebrated here on Sunday with full religious fervour and enthusiasm.

The day dawned with special prayers and Durood-o-Salaam after Fajr prayers in almost all mosques of the city. More than 155 Milad processions emerged from various parts of the district.

The main procession was taken out from Muhaddis-e-Azam Pakistan mausoleum, Hazrat Abu al-Fazal Allama Muhammad Sardar Ahmad Qadri Rizvi at Markazi Sunni Rizvi Masjid Jhang Bazaar.

The participants, riding on decorated vehicles including cycles, motorcycles, rickshaws, scooters, cars, jeeps, wagons, coasters, mini loaders, buses and trucks paraded on various city roads.

Some people attired Arabic dress carrying banners and green flags were riding decorated horses and camels.

Small Milad processions were also taken out from various parts of the city, which joined the main procession and marched up to Chowk Clock Tower where Markazi Milad Committee staged a big public gathering to celebrate Jashne Eid Miladun Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

Syed Abdul Lateef Jilani, who belongs to the race of Syed Abdul Qadir Jilani, participated in the central Milad ceremony where Milad Committee also cut a cake having weight of 63 Pounds to celebrate the Jashn-e-Milad.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Qaisar Abbas, SSP Investigation Muhammad Afzal, MPA Mian Tahir Jameel, MPA Shakeel Shahid and a large number of people belonging to all walks of life including lawyers, doctors, journalists, traders, industrialists, businessmen and public servants, etc.

were also present on the occasion.

The religious scholars also addressed the participants and highlighted the Uswa-e-Hasna, (the sacred life of holy Prophet (PBUH), urging the Muslims to follow the teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) for leading a successful life in this world and hereafter.

Later, special prayers were also held for the solidarity, integrity, sovereignty, progress and prosperity of Muslim Ummah.

Local philanthropists also arranged Langar (free food) at the routes of the Milad processions.

Police made tight security arrangements by deputing 2571 police officials including 5 SPs,14 DSPs, 10 Inspectors, 49 Sub Inspectors, 275 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs), 203 HeadConstables and 2015 Constables.

