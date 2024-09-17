Jashn-e-Milad celebrated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) was celebrated here on Tuesday with full religious passion, zest and zeal.

The day started with special prayers and Durood-o-Salaam after Fajr prayers in almost all major mosques of the city. More than 140 Milad processions emerged from various parts of Faisalabad. However, the main procession in the city was taken out from Darbar Muhaddis-e-Azam Pakistan Hazrat Abu Al-Fazal Allama Muhammad Sardar Ahmad Qadri Rizvi at Markazi Sunni Rizvi Masjid Jhang Bazaar.

The participants, riding on profusely decorated vehicles including cycles, motorcycles, rickshaws, scooters, cars, jeeps, wagons, coasters, mini loaders, buses and trucks passed through various city roads before culmination of the Milad procession. Some faithful, carrying banners and green flags, also wore Arabic dresses and rode on decorated horses and camels.

Small Milad processions were also taken out from various parts of the city, which joined the main procession and marched up to Chowk Clock Tower where Markazi Milad Committee staged a big public gathering to celebrate Jashn-e-Eid Milad.

A large number of people belonging to all walks of life including lawyers, doctors, journalists, traders, industrialists, businessmen and public servants, etc.

thronged Chowk Clock Tower to show their excitement on Jashn Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace be upon him).

The religious scholars addressed the participants and highlighted Uswa-e-Hasana, urging the Muslims to follow the teachings and traditions of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) for a successful life in this world and hereafter.

Special prayers were also held at culmination of the Milad processions for solidarity, integrity, sovereignty, progress and prosperity of Muslim Ummah.

The local philanthropists also arranged Langar (free food and beverages) on the routes of the Milad processions to serve it for the participants in the processions.

Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Azma Bokhari and Provincial Minister for Local Government & Community Development Zeeshan Rafique visited routes of the Milad processions and reviewed security and administrative arrangements made to facilitate the participants in Milad processions. The minister also appreciated the role of religious scholars for maintaining law & order on the prestigious occasion of Jashn-e-Eid Milad.

The traffic police also made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic on city roads and provided them alternative routes in the areas of Milad processions.