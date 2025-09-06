Jashn-e-Milad celebrated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Jashn-e-Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi,the 1500th birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) has been celebrated here on Saturday(September 06,2025) with full religious passion,zeal and zest.

According to a spokesperson,the day started with special prayers and Durood-o-Salaam after Fajr prayers in almost all mosques of the city.More than 250 Milad processions emerged from various parts of Faisalabad.

The main procession in Faisalabad city was taken out from Darbar Muhaddis-e-Azam Pakistan,Hazrat Abu Al-Fazal Allama Muhammad Sardar Ahmad Qadri Rizvi at Markazi Sunni Rizvi Masjid Jhang Bazaar.

The participants,riding on profusely decorated vehicles including cycles,motorcycles,rickshaws,scooters, cars, jeeps, wagons, coasters, mini loaders, buses and trucks paraded on various city roads before the culmination of the Milad procession.

Some faithful,carrying banners and green flags, also wore Arabic dress and rode on decorated horses and camels.

The small Milad processions were also taken out from various parts of the city,which joined the main procession and marched up to Chowk Clock Tower where Markazi Milad Committee staged a big public gathering and cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate Jashn-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace be upon him).

A large number of people belonging to all walks of life including lawyers, doctors, journalists, traders, industrialists, businessmen and public servants, etc. thronged at Chowk Clock Tower to show their excitement on the eve of Jashn-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace be upon him).

The religious scholars addressed the participants and highlighted Uswa-e-Hasana, urging the Muslims to follow the teachings and traditions of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) for a successful life in this world and hereafter.

Later,special prayers were also offered there for the solidarity,integrity,sovereignty,progress and prosperity of Muslim Ummah.

The local philanthropists also arranged Langar(free food) on the routes of the Milad processions.