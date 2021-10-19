Jashn-e-Milad celebrations concludes; faithful paid tribute to beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :The birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was celebrated in the provincial metropolis with religious fervor on Tuesday.

The day dawned with 21 gun salutes to pay homage to the beloved Prophet (PBUH). In the morning, a religious organization, Dawat-e-Islami took out Milad-un-Nabi's procession from Gulberg area of Peshawar Cantt.

The procession was attended by a large number of people and children by holding banners and green flags. During the procession people were reciting Naats and marked the day with celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

At the night time, a local religious unit, Idara-e-Tablighul islam led by Syed Zahir Ali Shah took out a Milad's procession which was started from Milaad Square, Rampura Gate and culminated at historic Qissa Khwani Bazar by passing through routes of Hashtnagri, Karimpura, Ghanta Ghar, Sabzi Mandi, Pipal Mandi and Dalgaran.

The procession was attended by thousands of faithful along with their children. The area's people decorated their homes, mosques, bazaars and squares with modern lighting. The free-of-cost beverages stalls and other food items were being distributed among the faithful.

Addressing the event, the religious scholars including Syed Munirullah Shah, Syed Sultan Agha, Syed Inayat Shah Badshah and others urged the need for following the path of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to create an environment of love, peace and harmony in the country.

Meanwhile, Police ensure foolproof security arrangements for the day. More than 1500 cops guarded the Milad processions. All the entry and exit points of the city were thoroughly examined and 100 cops from traffic police utilized their energies for ensuring smooth traffic flow on the roads.