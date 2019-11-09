Jashn-e-Milad to be marked on Sunday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) : Jashn-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) will be celebrated at Faisalabad here on Sunday (November 10) with full religious fervor and enthusiasm.

In this connection, the city mosques and buildings of various public and private departments have been decorated. The day will start with special prayers and Durood-o-Salaam in almost all city mosques after Fajr prayers.

Milad processions would be taken out from various parts of the city. All these processions would emerge into main Milad procession which would be taken out from the Darbar of Muhaddis-e-Azam Pakistan Hazrat Allama Sardar Ahmad Qadri Rizvi at Markazi Sunni Rizvi Masjid Jhang Bazaar under the supervision of Sahibzada Qazi Pir Muhammad Faiz Rasool Haidari Rizvi Chairman Tehreek-e-Ahle Sunnat Pakistan.

The participants will throng at Chowk Clock Tower where Markazi Milad Committee will hold a big public gathering.

The police department has made elaborate security arrangements by deputing additional force to maintain law and order in the city.

The traffic police have also completed arrangements and issued trafficplan to facilitate the Milad processions on Sunday.