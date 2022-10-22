Jashn-e-Multan festival begins in city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Jashn-e-Multan festival organized by district administration has been kicked-off to promote the culture of city of Saints.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo has inaugurated the festival by cutting ribbon at Government Employees Housing Society Matti Tal road here on Saturday.

The horsemen from all over the country participated in various categories of tent pegging competition on first day of Jashn-e- Multan festival and won huge prizes.

Speaking on this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo said that an effort has been made to enlighten the culture of this region through the cultural show.

He said that the two-day cultural show would be made unique through various competitions.

On this occasion, new motorcycles and other prizes were also distributed among the winners of the first day.