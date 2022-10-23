UrduPoint.com

Jashn-e -Multan Festival Concludes, DC's Team Wins Tent Pegging Title

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2022 | 06:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :The colorful cultural festival 'Jashn-e- Multan' organized by district administration concluded after spectacular events here on Sunday.

The horsemen team, under the captaincy of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, won the tent pegging title on the second day of the festival. More than 200 teams participated in the event.

Earlier, in the closing ceremony, motorcycles and prizes were distributed among the winners of the different categories.

On the occasion, MPA Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari, Khalid Javed Waraich, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Rizwan Nazir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Hassan and district officials participated.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Watto said that efforts were being made to promote the culture of the region throughout the country.

The district administration would continue to organise such events in the future, he added.

DC further said that the Jashn-e- Multan brought joy on the faces of the citizens after long time for which the organizers deserve appreciation.

