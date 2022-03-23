Jashn-e-Pakistan celebrated in Bannu with different activities

District administration Bannu in collaboration with Pak-Army on Wednesday held "Jashn-e-Pakistan" day by holding different colorful activities at Sports Complex

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :District administration Bannu in collaboration with Pak-Army on Wednesday held "Jashn-e-Pakistan" day by holding different colorful activities at sports Complex.

Commander 116 brigade Umar Asghar Cheema, District Police Officer Bannu Imran Shahid, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bannu Shabir Khan, besides officials of concerned departments, elders of Bannu and a large number of people were present on the occasion.

A football final match was played between Mamsh Khel and 11-Star Young apart, other colorful programs were organized including gymnastics, fireworks, extensive demonstrations and music programs.

A flag hoisting ceremony was also held on the occasion. Later, speeches, tableaus and national songs were presented by the school children.

Similarly, at Lakki City School, Lakki Marwat District, a grand event was organized on the occasion of Pakistan Day on March 23, where students highlighted the resolution of Pakistan and its aims and objectives in speech competitions.

In addition, the students performed a number of songs and sketches. Assistant Commissioner Lakki Marwat Tariq Mahmood, Assistant District education Officers Sherzaman Khan and Zarif Khan, Principal Wajihullah Khan and Vice Principal Khalil-ur-Rehman were present on the occasion.