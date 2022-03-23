UrduPoint.com

Jashn-e-Pakistan Celebrated In Bannu With Different Activities

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2022 | 09:39 PM

Jashn-e-Pakistan celebrated in Bannu with different activities

District administration Bannu in collaboration with Pak-Army on Wednesday held "Jashn-e-Pakistan" day by holding different colorful activities at Sports Complex

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :District administration Bannu in collaboration with Pak-Army on Wednesday held "Jashn-e-Pakistan" day by holding different colorful activities at sports Complex.

Commander 116 brigade Umar Asghar Cheema, District Police Officer Bannu Imran Shahid, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bannu Shabir Khan, besides officials of concerned departments, elders of Bannu and a large number of people were present on the occasion.

A football final match was played between Mamsh Khel and 11-Star Young apart, other colorful programs were organized including gymnastics, fireworks, extensive demonstrations and music programs.

A flag hoisting ceremony was also held on the occasion. Later, speeches, tableaus and national songs were presented by the school children.

Similarly, at Lakki City School, Lakki Marwat District, a grand event was organized on the occasion of Pakistan Day on March 23, where students highlighted the resolution of Pakistan and its aims and objectives in speech competitions.

In addition, the students performed a number of songs and sketches. Assistant Commissioner Lakki Marwat Tariq Mahmood, Assistant District education Officers Sherzaman Khan and Zarif Khan, Principal Wajihullah Khan and Vice Principal Khalil-ur-Rehman were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Resolution Bannu Police Sports Music Education Pakistan Day Young Lakki Marwat March Event

Recent Stories

Pakistan day is to renew our commitment with our c ..

Pakistan day is to renew our commitment with our country: Administrator Karachi

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Day Teakwondo C'ship held

Pakistan Day Teakwondo C'ship held

1 minute ago
 Seven outlaws held; valuables recovered

Seven outlaws held; valuables recovered

1 minute ago
 Europeans Trying to Disregard Issue of Biological ..

Europeans Trying to Disregard Issue of Biological Laboratories in Ukraine - Gavr ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan urges Saudi Arabia for early Hajj agreeme ..

Pakistan urges Saudi Arabia for early Hajj agreement

6 minutes ago
 NATO Urges China to Condemn Russian Operation in U ..

NATO Urges China to Condemn Russian Operation in Ukraine - Stoltenberg

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>