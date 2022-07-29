'Jashn-e-Pakistan' Mushaira organised

A Mehfil-e-Mushaira titled 'Jashn-e-Pakistan' was organised to commemorate 75th (Diamond Jubilee) celebrations of the independence of Pakistan, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :A Mehfil-e-Mushaira titled 'Jashn-e-Pakistan' was organised to commemorate 75th (Diamond Jubilee) celebrations of the independence of Pakistan, here on Friday.

The event was arranged by literary publication 'Maah-e-Nau' of the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at the University of Lahore.

The sitting was honoured with the gracious presence of renowned poets of the country including Asghar Nadeem Syed, Wasi Shah, Sadat Saeed, Fakhr-ul-Haq Qadri, Wajid Ameer, Zia-ul-Hasan, Shaheen Abbas, Hameeda Shaheen, Atbaf Abrak, Saima Kamran and others.

Purpose of the event was to promote the atmosphere of unity, brotherhood and patriotism among the people.

The poets in their distinct styles and having the innate ability to catch the attention of the audience with startling couplets and verses, kept the event a lively and entertaining one.

They presented their poetry highlighting salient features of the blessing of independence besides shedding light on freedom movement. Their poetry was appreciated by a large number of participants including teaching and non teaching staff, students and other distinguished guests.

Addressing the event, chief guest Managing Director DEMP Imrana Wazir said that poetry was a beautiful way to express human sentiments. She said that holding of such events was of vital importance to transfer the knowledge of historic incidents in a sophisticated manner.

Later, the chief guest also distributed commendatory certificates among the poets.