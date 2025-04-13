Open Menu

Jashne Baharan Concludes With Splendor In Jhang

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Jashne Baharan concludes with splendor in Jhang

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) The Jashne Baharan festival came to a close late last night at Mai Heer Stadium in Jhang, leaving a lasting impression on the attendees.

The four-day event was a resounding success, with the people of Jhang turning out in large numbers to enjoy the attractive and colorful programs.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhinder played a pivotal role in ensuring the festival's success, personally supervising and participating in many of the events.

The district council employees also worked tirelessly to make the Jashn a memorable experience for all.

The festival featured a range of engaging activities and competitions, with prizes, shields and certificates awarded to the winners.

APP/dba/378

