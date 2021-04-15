Jati Umra residences: Court retrains govt proceeding on cancellation of land transfer

A local court on Thursday stopped the Punjab government from proceeding for cancellation of the transfer deed of Sharif family's Jati Umra residential lands

Civil Judge Faheem-ul-Hassan heard the plea, filed by the Sharif family member Yousaf Abbas, challenging the cancellation of transfer of the Sharif family residences.

A counsel argued before the court that Punjab government was attempting to change the ownership of 1500 kanals of the Sharif family residences in Raiwind area. He submitted that the government had cancelled transfer of 127-kanal land of the Sharif family's residences.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the step and grant stay on the action till the final decision on the plea.

Subsequently, the court restrained the Punjab government from cancelling the transfer deed of the Sharif family's residential land and also sought a reply by April 27.