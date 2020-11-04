Jati Umra’s narrative damages country, says Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@fidahassanain)

The Advisor to Punjab CM on Information and Broadcasting says that the opposition should come forward and work together instead of wasting their energies to create issues.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2020) Jati Umra’s narrative was weakening the country, Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan who was addressing her first press conference in Lahore after assuming charge of her new office said that opposition just got upset to see notification of her new role.

“The narrative of Jati Umra is just weakening the country,” said the Advisor to Punjab CM.

She also talked about the agricultural policies announced by the previous governments, saying that these policies were made for personal gains and benefits and not truly for the welfare and good of the farmers.

“The blind people who were protesting in Lahore were charged baton by the previous government,” said Firdous Ashiq Awan in a bid to defend police action against the farmers and agriculturists.

She also said that the opposition should come forward to work together and stop making issues against each other.

“A political group is just showing sympathies with the farmers to create an issue,” said Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Her statement came at the moment when the farmers announced to end their protest at Thokar Niaz Baig.

“ Public is fed up by this fight between the government and the opposition,” she added