UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jati Umra’s Narrative Damages Country, Says Firdous Ashiq Awan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 05:52 PM

Jati Umra’s narrative damages country, says Firdous Ashiq Awan

The Advisor to Punjab CM on Information and Broadcasting  says that the opposition should come forward and work together instead of wasting their energies to create issues.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2020) Jati Umra’s narrative was weakening the country, Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan who was addressing her first press conference in Lahore after assuming charge of her new office said that opposition just got upset to see notification of her new role.

“The narrative of Jati Umra is just weakening the country,” said the Advisor to Punjab CM.

She also talked about the agricultural policies announced by the previous governments, saying that these policies were made for personal gains and benefits and not truly for the welfare and good of the farmers.

“The blind people who were protesting in Lahore were charged baton by the previous government,” said Firdous Ashiq Awan in a bid to defend police action against the farmers and agriculturists.

She also said that the opposition should come forward to work together and stop making issues against each other.

“A political group is just showing sympathies with the farmers to create an issue,” said Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Her statement came at the moment when the farmers announced to end their protest at Thokar Niaz Baig.

“ Public is fed up by this fight between the government and the opposition,” she added

Related Topics

Lahore Protest Chief Minister Police Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss sev ..

8 minutes ago

Rahat Ali Khan reaches five million subscribes on ..

18 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s Supreme Audit Institution chairs GCC &# ..

23 minutes ago

Babar Azam is likely to replace Azhar Ali as Test ..

46 minutes ago

Power tariff relief to industrial sector lauded: M ..

52 minutes ago

Maharashtra govt allows reopening of cinema halls, ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.