Jatli Police Arrest 2 Accused For Threatening Couple

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Jatli Police on Thursday arrested two individuals for allegedly threatening a couple with murder over

a land dispute.

According to a spokesperson for the Rawalpindi Police, the victim woman couple filed a report stating that

the suspects, who were armed, forced their way into their home and threatened to kill them.

The police acted quickly after the complaint was filed, registering a case and taking the two accused

into custody.

