Jatli Police Arrest 2 Accused For Threatening Couple
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 06:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Jatli Police on Thursday arrested two individuals for allegedly threatening a couple with murder over
a land dispute.
According to a spokesperson for the Rawalpindi Police, the victim woman couple filed a report stating that
the suspects, who were armed, forced their way into their home and threatened to kill them.
The police acted quickly after the complaint was filed, registering a case and taking the two accused
into custody.
