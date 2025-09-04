Jatli Police arrest 2 accused for threatening couple

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Jatli Police on Thursday arrested two individuals for allegedly threatening a couple with murder over

a land dispute.

According to a spokesperson for the Rawalpindi Police, the victim woman couple filed a report stating that

the suspects, who were armed, forced their way into their home and threatened to kill them.

The police acted quickly after the complaint was filed, registering a case and taking the two accused

into custody.