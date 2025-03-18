Jatli Police Arrest 2 POs In Murder Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2025 | 03:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Jatli Police on Tuesday arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted in a murder and attempted murder case.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Shahid Iqbal and Qaiser Zaman had killed Dilawar Khan and injured two other persons over a land dispute in 2024, and gone into the hiding.
The police registered a case of the incident, and used all means including human intelligence to trace and arrest the accused.
Recent Stories
Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025
‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment
Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..
PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend following strong first year post-lis ..
Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ En ..
Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International Poetry’ competition
Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AED720,000
ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend, accelerates AI-enabled expan ..
‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive for children in need
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s 10th annive ..
7th UAE aid ship for Gaza docks at Al Arish Port
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Call for increased budget allocation for Girls’ Secondary Education in KP1 minute ago
-
Two drug peddlers held; Ice recovered1 minute ago
-
Jatli Police arrest 2 POs in murder case1 minute ago
-
SSP conducts surprise visit to police khidmat markaz F-61 minute ago
-
2 bike-lifters gangs busted, 5 motorcycles recovered11 minutes ago
-
Rs 87,000 fined, four cases registered over profiteering11 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue activities intensified21 minutes ago
-
ADC visits AIMTH21 minutes ago
-
Various food points penalised31 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects two more meters31 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony held in honor of police officer in Tank31 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on hoarding, profiteering continues41 minutes ago