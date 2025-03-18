Jatli Police arrest 2 POs in murder case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Jatli Police on Tuesday arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted in a murder and attempted murder case.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Shahid Iqbal and Qaiser Zaman had killed Dilawar Khan and injured two other persons over a land dispute in 2024, and gone into the hiding.

The police registered a case of the incident, and used all means including human intelligence to trace and arrest the accused.