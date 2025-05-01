Jatli Police arrest accused for abusing boy

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) The Jatli Police of Rawalpindi on Thursday arrested an accused for allegedly abusing a 15-year-old boy.

According to the police spokesman, the father of the victim boy filed a complaint with the Jatli Police that the accused Nafees along with his accomplices performed sodomy on his son and made an ‘indecent’ video, which they made go viral.

The Jatli police registered a case and immediately arrested the accused Nafees, while raids were underway to nab his accomplices.

Superintendent of Police Saddar Division Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar directed the Jatli Police to arrest the absconding accused without any delay, and present the case against the accused with solid evidence so that they should not escape from punishment.

Meanwhile, the City Police held an accused, Asim, who had injured a citizen, Yasir Iqbal, with a knife. The case of the incident was registered on the complaint of the victim’s father.